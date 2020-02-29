Wagerr Market Cap Achieves $4.80 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $9,221.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr token can now be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 207,715,427 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,335,813 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

