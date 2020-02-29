Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Short Interest Update

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the January 30th total of 8,650,000 shares. Approximately 52.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 334,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 102,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,409,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 300,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 56,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRH stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. Waitr has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

