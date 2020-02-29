Waltonchain Achieves Market Cap of $29.46 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $29.46 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00004892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, OKEx, Allbit and Binance. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,608,135 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Huobi, HitBTC, Allbit, Binance, OKEx, COSS, DragonEX and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

