Wanchain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.22 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 29th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $23.68 million and $1.22 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, DragonEX and Bitbns.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007917 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000502 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Huobi, Binance and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

