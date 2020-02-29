Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 66,580,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the January 30th total of 62,000,000 shares. Approximately 36.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPG. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPG opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.50 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Washington Prime Group has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.18%. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

WPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

