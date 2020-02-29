Wavesbet Market Capitalization Achieves $93,642.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $93,642.00 and approximately $34,357.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00719723 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00017797 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

