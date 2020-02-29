Wavesbet (WBET) 1-Day Volume Reaches $32,880.00

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One Wavesbet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $93,856.00 and approximately $32,880.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wavesbet has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00722360 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00016786 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000072 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Wavesbet

WBET is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

