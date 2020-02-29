WAX (WAXP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.23 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 37.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. WAX has a total market cap of $62.99 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX token can now be bought for $0.0599 or 0.00000693 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, C2CX, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.42 or 0.02446491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00226340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00131023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,617,898,194 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,052,205,536 tokens. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Huobi, IDEX, Radar Relay, Upbit, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Tidex, Bithumb, Bibox, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.