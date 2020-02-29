WaykiChain Market Cap Reaches $43.78 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 29th. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $24.68, $18.94 and $7.50. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $43.78 million and approximately $12.48 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.23 or 0.02612272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00228464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00135009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com.

WaykiChain Coin Trading

WaykiChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

