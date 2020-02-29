WazirX Price Hits $0.0613 (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One WazirX token can now be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $6.58 million and $1.54 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WazirX has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.23 or 0.02612272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00228464 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00135009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WazirX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,404,950 tokens. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx.

