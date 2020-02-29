Webchain Achieves Market Cap of $59,430.00 (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Webchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including EscoDEX, BiteBTC, RaisEX and Coinroom. In the last week, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. Webchain has a total market cap of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00780952 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001838 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001977 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Webchain Coin Profile

WEB is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain. The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive. The official website for Webchain is webchain.network.

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, RaisEX, ChaoEX , EscoDEX, Coinroom and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

