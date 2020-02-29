Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Short Interest Update

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the January 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of WBS opened at $37.97 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBS. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

