Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.73.

WW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82. Weight Watchers International has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.10.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $332.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.39 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Equities analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

