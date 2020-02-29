Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Down 10.6% in February

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the January 30th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:WHG opened at $25.38 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.19 million, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHG. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.