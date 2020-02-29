White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Short Interest Down 11.5% in February

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the January 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $990.10 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $903.50 and a 12-month high of $1,168.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,122.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,096.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 300.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 350.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.