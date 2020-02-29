WhiteCoin (XWC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $62,654.00

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 35.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.53 million and approximately $62,654.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0701 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, EXX, FreiExchange and ZB.COM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00020776 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, ZB.COM, EXX, LBank, FreiExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

