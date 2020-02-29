Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Short Interest Down 10.9% in February

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 891,300 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the January 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 378,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after buying an additional 62,079 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLDN opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.02 million, a P/E ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $40.70.

WLDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

