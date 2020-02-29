Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 244.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,218,000 after acquiring an additional 177,769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 486,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,003,000 after acquiring an additional 244,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,236. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,692,550 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

