Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Short Interest Up 6.1% in February

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 30th total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $337.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.62. Willis Lease Finance has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 505.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter worth about $345,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 2.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 4,611.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

