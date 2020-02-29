WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Short Interest Update

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the January 30th total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 98,155 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSC stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. WillScot has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WillScot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

