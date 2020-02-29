win.win Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (TWINS)

win.win (CURRENCY:TWINS) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last week, win.win has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One win.win coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane and P2PB2B. win.win has a market cap of $378,115.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of win.win was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.07 or 0.02625350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00227357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00135401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

win.win Coin Profile

win.win’s total supply is 4,433,714,636 coins and its circulating supply is 4,367,087,543 coins. The official website for win.win is win.win. win.win’s official Twitter account is @TWINS_Coin.

win.win Coin Trading

win.win can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as win.win directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade win.win should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy win.win using one of the exchanges listed above.

