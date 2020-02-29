Winco (WCO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $790,747.00

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Winco has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Winco has a total market capitalization of $790,747.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Winco token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Simex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Winco Token Profile

WCO is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,481,178 tokens. The official message board for Winco is blog.winco.io. Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto. Winco’s official website is winco.io.

Winco Token Trading

Winco can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winco using one of the exchanges listed above.

