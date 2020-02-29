WINk Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WINk has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. WINk has a market cap of $18.82 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

