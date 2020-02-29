WINk (WIN) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 29th. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $19.07 million and $1.18 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

