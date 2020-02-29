World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of World Acceptance worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in World Acceptance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in World Acceptance by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $78.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.26. World Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 20.84 and a quick ratio of 20.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average is $105.24.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that World Acceptance Corp. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

