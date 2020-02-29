WPP TOKEN (WPP) One Day Volume Tops $556.00

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 29th. In the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. WPP TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $32,560.00 and $556.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WPP TOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and Trade.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00060852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00496908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $563.33 or 0.06490229 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00070603 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030653 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005615 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011535 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Token Profile

WPP TOKEN is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,827,215 tokens. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin.

WPP TOKEN Token Trading

WPP TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Trade.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.