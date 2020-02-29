WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

NYSE WPX traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $9.33. 12,943,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,706,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. Research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in WPX Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 78,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 668,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

