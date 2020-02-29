Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Hits Market Cap of $7.72 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for $8,697.65 or 1.00401911 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 10% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $232,795.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00040882 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00070609 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000871 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000932 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00066908 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000420 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 888 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.