WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Short Interest Up 6.8% in February

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 30th total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WVS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WVS Financial stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,909 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 7.99% of WVS Financial worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WVFC stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. WVS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. WVS Financial had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

