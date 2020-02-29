Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,920,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,160 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.02% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $120,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,122.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

WH stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

