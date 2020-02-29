XEL Trading Down 28.6% This Week (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One XEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. XEL has a total market cap of $662,804.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XEL has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000691 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About XEL

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The official website for XEL is xel.org. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

