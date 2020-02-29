XeniosCoin Reaches Market Cap of $9.15 Million (XNC)

XeniosCoin (CURRENCY:XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last seven days, XeniosCoin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. XeniosCoin has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and $66,894.00 worth of XeniosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XeniosCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00688940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011079 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007501 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000762 BTC.

XeniosCoin Profile

XeniosCoin (XNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 28th, 2016. XeniosCoin’s total supply is 100,176,670 coins and its circulating supply is 75,935,421 coins. XeniosCoin’s official Twitter account is @Xencoin. XeniosCoin’s official website is xenioscoin.com.

Buying and Selling XeniosCoin

