XGOX (XGOX) Achieves Market Cap of $19,059.00

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One XGOX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Crex24. XGOX has a total market capitalization of $19,059.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XGOX has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00040453 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00070478 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000833 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,636.93 or 0.99861498 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000931 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00066958 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000420 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About XGOX

XGOX (CRYPTO:XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum. XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks.

XGOX Coin Trading

XGOX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XGOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

