Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Up 6.2% in February

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 268,500 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 30th total of 252,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 24,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 21,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

XIN stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $497.64 million during the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 3.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.