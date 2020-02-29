YOU COIN Market Capitalization Achieves $8.08 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $8.08 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 36% lower against the US dollar. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.84 or 0.02581785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00226298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00047707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00135213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,422,270 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

