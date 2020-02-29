YOU COIN Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.39 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN token can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.14 or 0.02473815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00226106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00048806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,422,270 tokens. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

