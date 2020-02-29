Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Short Interest Up 7.0% in February

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,510,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the January 30th total of 11,690,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Yum China stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Yum China by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Yum China by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 349,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 80,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.