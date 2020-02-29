Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.33 Million

Analysts expect that Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) will report $114.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.17 million and the highest is $114.49 million. Endava reported sales of $95.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $457.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $457.10 million to $458.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $551.53 million, with estimates ranging from $540.46 million to $562.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Endava had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Endava from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

DAVA opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.76, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. Endava has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 607.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

