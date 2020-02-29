Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will announce $63.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.77 million and the lowest is $62.90 million. HealthStream posted sales of $65.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $252.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.79 million to $254.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $235.01 million, with estimates ranging from $229.69 million to $240.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on HSTM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HealthStream by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $24.32 on Friday. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $767.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

