Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.65 Million

Analysts predict that Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) will announce sales of $18.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the highest is $19.30 million. Level One Bancorp posted sales of $19.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year sales of $78.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $80.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $81.75 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $83.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEVL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Level One Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other news, Director Jacob W. Haas bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $53,254.91. Also, Director James L. Bellinson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.69 per share, with a total value of $98,760.00. Insiders bought a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,800 over the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEVL stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

