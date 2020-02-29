Zacks: Analysts Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $744.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to post $744.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $750.20 million and the lowest is $739.10 million. M.D.C. posted sales of $664.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $732,854.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,036,367 shares in the company, valued at $177,640,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $4,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,119,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,862,880.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,889,072 over the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $30,557,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in M.D.C. by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in M.D.C. by 39.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.92. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

