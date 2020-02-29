Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.14. Marvell Technology Group reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen downgraded Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.16.

Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. 23,167,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,172,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.32, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.26. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

