Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.40. Micron Technology posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $7.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.56. The company had a trading volume of 39,997,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,995,108. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $61.19.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,300. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

