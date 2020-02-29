Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Olympic Steel reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Olympic Steel.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

Shares of ZEUS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 60,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 2.21. Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 75,816 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 79,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 65,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 44,859 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

