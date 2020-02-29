Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will announce $121.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.59 million and the lowest is $110.60 million. Penn Virginia reported sales of $105.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year sales of $492.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $453.30 million to $531.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $470.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.83. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 56.77%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,067,679.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 12.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the third quarter valued at $173,000.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.66 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

