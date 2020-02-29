Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to announce sales of $9.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.85 billion and the highest is $9.52 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $8.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $34.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.97 billion to $35.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.34 billion to $37.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. Barclays raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

NYSE:PAA opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.05. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 630,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,923,547.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $774,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,325 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,010,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,932,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,828,000 after purchasing an additional 774,263 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,299,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,407,000 after purchasing an additional 844,656 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,930,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,625,000 after purchasing an additional 70,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

