Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Preferred Apartment Communities posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Preferred Apartment Communities.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $124.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

APTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Securities downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $80,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 27.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.64%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

