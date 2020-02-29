Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce sales of $54.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $54.70 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $52.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $223.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $226.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $233.35 million, with estimates ranging from $232.50 million to $234.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Southside Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.29 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 56.36%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

