Zacks: Analysts Anticipate State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) will post sales of $351.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for State Auto Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $350.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $352.00 million. State Auto Financial reported sales of $322.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Auto Financial will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover State Auto Financial.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STFC. TheStreet raised State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

In related news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 3,700 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $115,662.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,505,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,636 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after buying an additional 317,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. 33.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STFC opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78. State Auto Financial has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

