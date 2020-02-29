Zacks: Analysts Expect Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $1.97. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 634.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 134,293 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,684,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.74. 4,573,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.49 and its 200-day moving average is $168.31. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $148.15 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

